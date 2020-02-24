Jury Finds Weinstein GUILTY of Criminal Sexual Act and Rape in the Third Degree

A verdict is on some of the counts in the sexual assault trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein.
Weinstein is accused of sexual assaulting two women.
He was found not guilty on two counts of predatory sexual assault and rape in the first degree.
He has claimed the encounters were consensual.
Harvey Weinstein found guilty on two charges, acquitted on others, in the disgraced movie producer's New York sexual assault case https://t.co/NdP9T5KD6r
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 24, 2020