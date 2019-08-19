Jury Selection Begins in Clearwater Stand-your-Ground Case

Jury selection gets underway in Clearwater, Florida today in the trial of a white man accused of gunning down an unarmed black man. The issue for the jury isn’t whether the deadly shooting happened, but instead, was it legal?

The incident began as an argument in a convenience store parking lot. 28-year old Markeis McGlockton walks out from inside the store and pushes Michael Drejka to the ground. Drejka then can be seen shooting McGlockton once in the chest.

At first, Sheriff Bob Gaultieri refused to prosecute Drejka saying he had to shoot to defend himself.

That decision sparked outrage and protests and the State Attorney overruled the sheriff and charged Drejka with manslaughter.

Once the jury is seated, the panel will consider the legality of the shooting by watching the surveillance video that appears to show McGlockton backing away from Drejka in the seconds before he was killed.