Just announced: 2023 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees

The Country Music Association has announced the 2023 inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Bob McDill will be inducted in the Songwriter category. He’s penned some of country music’s biggest hits, such as Alabama‘s “Song of the South,” Alan Jackson‘s “Gone Country” and Keith Whitley‘s “Don’t Close Your Eyes.”

“I am thrilled and honored to be included,” says Bob.

Patty Loveless will be inducted into the Modern Era Artist category. The Kentucky native’s timeless hits include “Blame It on Your Heart,” “Timber I’m Falling In Love,” “You Don’t Even Know Who I Am” and “I Try to Think About Elvis.”

“I’m still trying to believe that I’m going to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame,” shares Patty. “I just feel so incredibly privileged to be invited into this incredible family. Having my name included in the museum’s Rotunda with so many legendary artists, musicians, songwriters and industry icons is such an honor!”

“Delta Dawn” hitmaker Tanya Tucker will be inducted into the Veteran’s Era Artist category. Her multiple-decade career has spawned hits like “Two Sparrows In A Hurricane,” “San Antonio Stroll” and the Grammy-winning “Bring My Flowers Now.”

“I’m more than proud to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame,” Tucker says. “It was wonderful to have all three of my kids beside me when I got the news. The only way it could’ve been any better is if my parents Beau and Juanita Tucker could have been there too. They are the reason and the root of all my success in music. And the fans – they are everything! When I walk in that Hall they will all be with me.”

Bob, Patty and Tanya will be formally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this fall.

