“Just carrying around my organs”: Kelsea Ballerini claps back at pregnancy speculation on Twitter

ABC

Not only is Kelsea Ballerini not expecting a baby, she’s making it clear that her pregnancy status is none of anybody’s business.

After the 2020 CMA Awards last night, one Twitter user wondered if Kelsea might be expecting a new addition to her family. The singer set the record straight, and also stressed that speculation about her pregnancy status is off-limits.

“I’m sure you mean well, but it’s incredibly insensitive to ask or assume if another woman is pregnant,” the “hole in the bottle” star pointed out. “I’m not, by the way. Just carrying around my organs.”

But just as importantly, she wanted fans to know that it’s not okay to pry into such a personal topic.



“If I were [pregnant], I’d want to share that in my own time when I felt ready,” Kelsea continued. “Let’s not judge bloat levels on the Internet.”



Per People, Kelsea and her husband, Morgan Evans, have been open about the fact that they want a family someday, but they’re not ready yet. The couple got married in 2017.



“I’m 24, I’m not in a rush,” the singer said at the time. “It’s something we’re both stoked to do — someday down the track.”



In the short-term, however, Kelsea’s setting her sights on a fun new duet with Shania Twain. The singer recently shared that she and the ‘90s country legend are planning to drop a duet remix of Kelsea’s current single, “hole in the bottle,” this week.

I’m sure you mean well, but it’s incredibly insensitive to ask or assume if another woman is pregnant. I’m not, by the way. Just carrying around my organs. But if I were, I’d want to share that in my own time when I felt ready. Let’s not judge bloat levels on the internet. 🤍 https://t.co/b73pVo3Ror — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 12, 2020





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.