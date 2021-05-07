Just in time for Mother’s Day, Chris Lane offers an emotional tribute with “That’s What Mamas Are For”

Big Loud Records

Chris Lane’s been on a musical roll the last three weeks, dropping first his new single, “Fill Them Boots,” and then another new track, “Summer Job Money.” Now, he’s rounding out that trio of songs by showing off his softer side, with “That’s What Mamas Are For.”

The singer’s new ballad is a personal Mother’s Day gift to his own mom, as well as a tribute to moms everywhere. This Mother’s Day will be unlike any other for Chris, as he and his wife, Lauren, are preparing to welcome their first child next month.

“As a soon-to-be day, this Mother’s Day more than ever, I’m just so grateful for my mom and the amazing momma my wife Lauren already is to our baby boy,” the singer says. “This song is to celebrate all the mommas out there. We wouldn’t be who we are today without you.”

To go along with “That’s What Mamas Are For,” Chris also dropped a music video that spotlights a mom through the eyes of her child as he grows up.

Chris isn’t done rolling out new music just yet: He recently teased an upcoming collaboration with Dustin Lynch called “Tequila on a Boat.” That song arrives May 14.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.