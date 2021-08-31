“Just like his dad”: Luke Bryan’s son imitates his dance moves

ABC/Eric McCandless

It appears that Luke Bryan‘s son has been paying attention to his dance moves!

Luke’s wife Caroline has the evidence to prove it, sharing a video that shows their 11-year-old son Tatetrying on a new suit as he swivels around the floor mimicking his country superstar dad’s signature hip swings on stage, while also flashing a bright smile similar to his dad’s.

“Okay little Luke,” Caroline comments in the background. “You learn that move from your daddy?” asks another bystander. “Luke Part II Just like his Dad. Good Lord please help me!!” Caroline quips in the caption.

Luke just added his 27th #1 hit to his catalogue as “Waves” tops the charts.

