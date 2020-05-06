Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized With Infection

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is in the hospital after a gallstone caused an infection.

Supreme Court Spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said the jurist is suffering from a “benign gallbladder condition” that had caused an infection.

She’s expected to remain at John’s Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for a day or two.

The 87-year-old participated in the Surpreme Court’s first-ever live-streamed proceeding Monday and she is expected to participate in the oral arguments via telephone Wednesday as the high court will hears a case involving the Affordable Care Act’s contraceptive mandate.

She underwent a non-surgical treatment yesterday for the benign issue at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ginsburg has suffered a number of health scares in the past, including recent bouts with cancer and broken ribs from a fall.