Justin Moore books Country On It Tour

Justin Moore is ready to put some “Country On It.”

The hit singer will perform at arenas across the country on the 12-date Country On It Tour that begins on April 22 in Pensacola, Florida and concludes on September 17 in Spokane, Washington.

Along the way, he’ll make stops at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium in Tennessee, the Toyota Center in Washington state, the Butte Civic Center in Montana and more.

Granger Smith (and his alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr.) serve as direct support on the tour, along with a rotating crew of fellow opening acts Lucas Hoge, Sean Stemaly, Heather Sanders, Scott Stevens and The Reeves Brothers.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Justin’s website for a full list of dates.

Justin scored his 10th #1 song with “We Didn’t Have Much” in 2021. His current single, “With a Woman You Love,” is climbing the charts.

