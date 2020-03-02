Justin Moore finds songwriting inspiration at the beach

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAWhen Justin Moore needs inspiration, he takes to the sea.

In a new issue of Cowboys & Indians magazine, the "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away" singer reveals that his favorite place to write songs is the beach.

He shares that when he first moved to Nashville to launch his country music career, he would rely on the typical method of co-writing in an office space or on his tour bus. But after a writing session at the beach, Justin has never looked back.

"More so than any other place, [I find inspiration at] the beach," he says, adding that he purchased a home near Destin, Florida in 2014, where he and his family spend their summers.

"When I first moved to Nashville, my producer and I ... would just pop down there and rent a house and lock ourselves in, drink beer, write songs. A lot of those early album cuts and hit records we had, we wrote down there," he says.

The beach is also where he gained inspiration for his latest album, Late Nights and Longnecks: He invited a few of his songwriter friends to his oceanfront property to help write the album, which debuted at number two on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart in 2019.

"It was probably the most fun I’ve had making an album," he notes.

Late Nights and Longnecks has so far spawned the number-one single, "The Ones That Didn't Make it Back Home."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.