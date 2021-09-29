Justin Moore gets romantic with new single, “With a Woman You Love”

Scott Legato/Getty Images

After the success of his number-one hit, “We Didn’t Have Much,” Justin Moore is back with another single. The Arkansas native dropped a snippet of his new single, “With a Woman You Love,” on social media. The song will be out on Friday, September 30.

“I think this song speaks to guys like me, or even my buddies, who used to have a wild side and said they’d never be that guy who does this or that, holding a purse, having a little dog sleep in the bed, etc.,” Justin says. “Until you find the woman you love, then it all changes. For the better!

“Hope y’all enjoy this song, and can relate to finding that special person,” he adds.

“With a Woman You Love” is from an upcoming new album. Justin’s latest record, Straight Outta the Country, was released in April.

