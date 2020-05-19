Justin Moore launches podcast

Courtesy of Justin Moore

Justin Moore is venturing into the world of podcasting.

Co-hosted by the singer and his tour manager, J.R., "The Justin Moore Podcast" features 15 episodes that offer fans insight into a vast range of topics related to the singer, including life at home and on the road. He'll also cover timely issues such as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health.

The first episode features discussions surrounding Justin's home life, including his garden and what it was like recording new music from the couch during quarantine, hinting at a "surprise duet."

A new episode will air once a week on Tuesday and will be available on Justin's YouTube and social media pages.

Justin's current single, "Why We Drink," is approaching the top 15 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

