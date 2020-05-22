Justin Moore reflects on "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home," as America observes Memorial Day

The Valory Music Co.

By STEPHEN HUBBARD, ABC News

Since both of Justin Moore's grandfathers served in the military, it's only fitting the Arkansas native would write a thoughtful song like "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home."

Justin sang it at last year's National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C., before it topped the country chart in September. The father of four admits he's still astounded at the effect the song's had on both his life and career.

"When we wrote it, I knew it had a chance to be a special record," he tells ABC Audio. "But the platform that the industry and radio's given this song has kind of blown me away."

"It's arguably our biggest record of my career," he adds, "which is kind of a mouthful this far into it."

Even more, Justin's enjoyed bonding with servicemen and women and their families because of "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home."

"It's been fun to go out and talk to people and hear them share their stories with us of real life situations, how it got them through a difficult time with one of their loved ones lost," he says.

"And I'm certainly thankful that it did as well as it did," he continues. "And it provided us a lot of opportunities to do stuff with the military, and it's been a blessing."

"The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home" was the debut single from Late Nights & Longnecks, the album that also features Justin's top twenty hit, "Why We Drink."

On Monday, the U.S. remembers those lost in service by observing Memorial Day.

