Justin Moore to host birthday livestream today

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LALike many other artists, Justin Moore is hosting a live concert on social media as a way to bring music and unity to fans during a time of social distancing.

In honor of his 36th birthday, Justin will connect with fans through a livestream concert on Instagramthis evening. The singer will perform tracks off his latest album, Late Nights and Longnecks, in addition to providing an update on how his quarantine life is going. The livestream beings at 6 p.m. ET.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Justin postponed a series of tour dates originally scheduled for March. He also recently released the video for his latest single, "Why We Drink." It's the second release off Late Nights and Longnecks, which debuted at number two on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart in 2019.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.