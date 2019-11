Y’all, Frozen 2 is out this weekend. Enough said. Well not really LOL.

“You’re in for an epic adventure.” Check out this special look at the making of #Frozen2. pic.twitter.com/4vgwu9MmJs — Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) November 19, 2019

Kacey Musgraves’ new song “All Is Found” is featured in the movie! The song is sang by Queen Iduna who is voiced by Evan Rachel Wood in Frozen 2.