Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Bellerini call out sexism in country radio

One radio station's reply to a confused listener drew Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Bellerini's frustration on Thursday.

The station in question: 98 KCQ in Saginaw, Michigan. When a country fan asked if stations could get fined for playing two female artists back to back, the 98 KCQ responded in a since-deleted tweet, "We cannot play two females back to back. Not even Lady Antebellum or Little Big Town against another female. I applaud their courage."

That simple response triggered a powerful response from two of country's most popular female singers.

Musgraves, 31, took to Twitter and ridiculed, "Smells like white male bulls*** and why LONG ago I decided they cannot stop me."

The "Space Cowboy" singer defied further in a followup message, "And yet, they can play 18 dudes who sound exactly the same back to back. Makes total sense."

As for Ballerini, 26, the singer took a more diplomatic tone to vent her frustration on Thursday, "To all the ladies that bust their a***s to have half the opportunities that men do, I’m really sorry that in 2020, after YEARS of conversation of equal play, there are still some companies that make their stations play by these rules."

Added the "Miss Me More" singer, "It’s unfair and it’s incredibly disappointing."

Fans were quick to hearken back to the statement made by Jennifer Nettles on the Country Music Awards red carpet last November where she wrote in bold black letters on the train of her pantsuit, ""Play Our F*@#iN Records. Please & Thank You."

