Kacey Musgraves appearing on 'Sesame Street'

Kacey Musgraves is heading to Sesame Street.

The multi-Grammy Award winner revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that she’s taped an episode for the iconic PBS show.

The singer shared the news alongside a gallery of photos from the set, posing in a powder blue suit and hat to match alongside the puppet cast of Elmo, Big Bird, The Count and more.

One photo shows her making a sour face alongside Oscar the Grouch, while another finds her gazing up at Big Bird with a glowing smile, along with a few snaps from inside the famous Hopper’s Store.

“SEE YOU ON THE STREET!” she captions the fun-filled post.

Additionally, the Golden Hour singer is jetting across the ocean next year to perform at 2021 Lollapalooza in Stockholm, Sweden, taking place July 2-4. She joins a lineup that includes Pearl Jam, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Lewis Capaldi and many more. Kacey will help kick off the festival with a performance on July 2.

By Cillea Houghton

