Kacey Musgraves celebrates 'Golden Hour' going RIAA Platinum on the album’s third birthday

Tuesday marked the three-year anniversary since Kacey Musgraves released her fourth studio album, Golden Hour, and the milestone brought another exciting reason to celebrate: The album has officially achieved RIAA Platinum certification.

Kacey commemorated the achievement on social media, posting video and photos of Golden Hour’s certification plaque as she thanked her fans for supporting the project.



“Happy 3rd birthday, Golden Hour,” she wrote in another post. “Can’t wait for what’s next.”

Golden Hour was a massive success upon its release and was named Album of the Year at both the 2018 CMA Awards and the 2019 ACM Awards. Kacey also swept all four of the categories in which she was nominated during that year’s Grammy Awards. Among the trophies she took home for Golden Hour was the all-genre, marquee Album of the Year Award.



The singer has said that she’s at work on her next project. Last month, she revealed to Rolling Stone that her divorce from fellow performer Ruston Kelly is among the inspirations for her next musical chapter.



But on the heels of two big milestones for Golden Hour this week, the singer dedicated her social media presence to revelling in the music that chapter in her career produced. She also shared a glittering, neon image of an old Nokia cell phone featuring lyrics from “Space Cowboy,” a spirited fan-favorite from Golden Hour’s track list.





