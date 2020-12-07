Kacey Musgraves' "Easy" collaboration with Troye Sivan premieres this week

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves has a new collaboration coming soon.

The country superstar is teaming up with pop singer Troye Sivan and producer Mark Ronson for a new rendition of Troye’s song, “Easy.” Kacey and Troy have been teasing the song, which drops on Wednesday, on social media.

In the latest clip, Kacey and Troye can be seen driving in a car, with the country singer at the wheel and Troye in the passenger seat, as the dreamy hook “cause you make it easy” plays. In a previous teaser, Troye can also be heard singing the line “please don’t leave me.”

The original version of “Easy” is featured on Troye’s 2020 EP, In a Dream. In a tweet last month hinting at the collaboration, Troye refers to Kacey and Mark as “two of my fave artists of all time.”

Kacey previously joined forces with Troye on her original Christmas song, “Glittery,” that’s featured in her 2019 holiday special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.