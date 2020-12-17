Kacey Musgraves has "full-circle, bucket list moment" by joining new Studio Ghibli movie

ABC/Image Group

Kacey Musgraves may have some new music in the works, but there’s another project that has her even more excited — she’s will be making her voice acting debut in a Studio Ghibli movie.

The “Follow Your Arrow” singer, 32, will be voicing the main character’s mother in the animated adaptation of Earwig and the Witch. In addition, she will also lend her voice to perform the English version of the movie’s theme song, “Don’t Disturb Me.”

“My all-time biggest heart dream came true,” She tweeted in a Tuesday announcement. “Thank you @StudioGhibli for having me sing & voice a part in your new movie. Can’t wait for everybody to see this one.”

The singer revealed that she has always been a fan of Studio Ghibli, saying she fell in love with the movie My Neighbor Totoro when she was five.

“I’ll never forget the comfort and the magic that movie (and many other Ghibli films) have given me,” she continued. “To say this was full-circle, bucketlist [sic] moment is an understatement.”

Earwig and the Witch is based off the novel of the same name by Diana Wynne Jones, the author of Howl’s Moving Castle — another novel Studio Ghibli adapted into a feature-length animated film in 2004. The story follows an orphan who discovers that her mother was a witch and moves into the home of a very peculiar pair.

Earwig will be directed by Gor? Miyazaki, Hayao Miyazaki‘s son. Earwig will be the studio’s first fully computer-animated feature.

The movie is set to premiere on Japan’s NHK Network on December 30, 2020. The movie will head to the U.S. for a theatrical release in early 2021, reports IndieWire.

Studio Ghibli is behind other beloved classics like Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke and the Oscar-winning Spirited Away.

By Megan Duley

