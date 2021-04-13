Kacey Musgraves hints she’s dating Dr. Gerald Onuoha

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves reportedly has a new man in her life — Dr. Gerald Onuoha.

The “Rainbow” singer on Monday shared a selfie of the two snuggling tight and tagged him in the adorable snap.

This is the second time the two posed for a selfie — with the rumored couple sharing a nighttime snap last month.

The photo comes off the heels of reports of the two acting all lovey-dovey while palling around Los Angeles. The rumored couple were photographed embracing while waiting for a ride to pick them up, reports People.

Musgraves did not disclose anything further about her rumored new beau nor explain how the two met. However, should the Grammy winner be dating Onuoha, who reportedly practices medicine in Nashville, this will mark her first relationship following her 2020 divorce from husband Ruston Kelly.

The “Follow Your Arrow” singer announced last July that she and Kelly would be going their separate ways after two years of marriage.

“It simply just didn’t work,” they explained in a joint statement, but maintained their “painful” separation was amicable.

Musgraves nor Onuoha have confirmed their relationship status.

