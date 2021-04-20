Kacey Musgraves’ new album to be released by UMG Nashville, Interscope Records

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves is confirmed to release her third studio album this year.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the album will be released later this year via a joint partnership between Kacey’s longtime label, UMG Nashville, and Interscope Records.

The project will follow her critically acclaimed 2018 album, Golden Hour, which earned four Grammy Awards, including the coveted Album of the Year and Best Country Album. It was also named Album of the Year at the 2018 CMA Awards and 2019 ACM Awards.

The Texas native released her debut album, Same Trailer Different Park, in 2013, followed by sophomore installment, Pageant Material, in 2015. All three albums debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Kacey shared in an interview with Rolling Stone in February that Golden Hour producers Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk are reprising their roles for the new album.

