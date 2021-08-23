Kacey Musgraves teases new single that heavily alludes to her divorce with Ruston Kelly

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

After promising that her fifth studio album will be a certified “post-divorce album,” Kacey Musgraves has released lyrics that reference the days after her three-year marriage with Ruston Kelly ended.

On her Instagram over the weekend, the Grammy winner shared 15 video posts, each containing a single lyric from her as-yet unnamed single. Each videos’ backgrounds progressively grow darker, transforming from clear and blue skies to inky blackness.

The first video is the only upload that contains sound, giving fans a taste of the song, set to the sounds of a solo guitar.

The lyrics, when pieced together, read, “Let me set the scene/ Two lovers ripped right at the seams/ They woke up from the perfect dream/ And then the darkness came/ I signed the papers yesterday/ You came and took your things away/ Moved out of the home we made/ And gave you back your name/ What have we done?/ Did we fly too high?/ Just to get burned by the sun?/ No one’s to blame/ ‘Cause we called all the angels to save us/ Called the by name/ But I guess they got lost.”

Musgraves, 33, previously opened up to Crack magazine about the tonal shift between her upcoming album and her last release, 2018’s Golden Hour.

“My last album is what people know me for,” Kacey told the outlet. “They see me as this starry-eyed, rose-colored glasses kinda girl; the Golden Hour girl. Well, here I come with a post-divorce album, bursting the f****** bubble.”

Kacey also dished that her upcoming, yet-untitled album — which consists of 15 tracks — will be “more of a foot in country” than her previous effort.

Musgraves and Kelly finalized their divorce last September.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.