Kacey was playing Loretta’s guitar at the Grammys

Francis Specker/CBS

When Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to Loretta Lynn during Sunday’s Grammys, she was playing the icon’s prized guitar.

“10 year old me singing Loretta’s songs would never have imagined I’d be putting my hands right where she made magic for decades,” she tweeted after her performance of “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

“(Her 1963 Epiphone was a dream to play.)” Kacey added. “Thank you to @LorettaLynn’s daughters for trusting me with this moment of honor tonight. She paved my path.”

Loretta’s family was feeling the love Sunday night, as well.

“Thank you, @KaceyMusgraves, for this beautiful tribute,” they shared from Loretta’s account. “The love all of you have shown us for our mom is beyond words.”

The country icon passed away last October at the age of 90.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.