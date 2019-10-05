Kamala Harris asks audience if America is ‘ready’ for her presidency, crowd shouts ‘No’

California Senator Kamala Harris received some not so positive feedback from a Nevada audience on Thursday.

The Democrat, campaigning for the 2020 presidential nominee, asked if America was “ready” for her to be president.

Not a good sign for Kamala Harris. When Harris asked if America was ready for her presidency, the crowd shouted, "no." America doesn't want someone to be President who will destroy private healthcare, destroy the 2nd amendment, & regulate what you eat. pic.twitter.com/DAfFxWucj1 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 3, 2019

Several audience members were then heard responding “No” throughout the room, with Harris visibly shocked by what she heard.

“Well, yes, they are,” Harris told the crowd, sparking some laughter.

The exchange received mockery on social media, many comparing it to the memorable moment from the 2016 election when former Gov. Jeb Bush, R-Fla., urged a crowd at a campaign stop to “please clap.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden is still the frontrunner in the 2020 election polls.

Harris has reportedly had a dramatic drop in the polls in recent weeks.