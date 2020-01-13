Kane Brown and John Legend team up for cinematic new song

ABC/Image Group LA

Kane Brown has collaborated on new music with a real R&B legend: John Legend.

The country star offered fans a snippet of the new track via social media. Based on the clip, the song is about asking for forgiveness, with a cinematic melody of piano and soaring violins. The bridge finds the two trading vocals on lyrics about swallowing one's pride in a disagreement and trying to see the situation from the other's point of view, before they join forces on the chorus.

"I won't say I'm sorry/Over and over/Can't just say I'm sorry," the duo sings. "I gotta show you/I won't do it again/I'll prove my love is true/I hope the last time I said sorry/Is the last time I say sorry/To you."

"I got to work with John Legend and it was awesome! Here’s the song we got," Kane shares on Twitter alongside the video that clearly shows he's passionate about the song. He seems to become lost in the music as he listens, adding in his Instagram caption that both he and Legend "love" the track.

The new song is one of several cross-genre collaborations for Kane, who also worked with DJ Marshmello on "One Thing Right" and R&B singer/songwriter Khalid on a remix of "Saturday Nights."

