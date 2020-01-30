Kane Brown continues to rack up platinum certifications for two of his biggest hits

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAIt’s been almost three years since Kane Brown sent “What Ifs,” off his self-titled debut album, to country radio, but the song continues to prove its staying power. This week, the singer shared on Twitter that he’d just gotten word the song has earned a 5X platinum certification.

“What Ifs,” Kane’s duet with his fellow country star and childhood friend Lauren Alaina, was his first-ever #1 hit at country radio.

That’s not the only one of Kane’s songs with some serious hardware behind it, though. In the same tweet, he also revealed that “Heaven,” the single that followed “What Ifs,” has also gone 5X platinum.

“Never in a million years would I have ever thought that would happen!” Kane gushed, reflecting on the two milestones. “I love you guys to death.”

The superstar is showing no signs of slowing down in 2020. In February, he’s headed out on his massive international Worldwide Beautiful Tour, which will kick off with some overseas dates before heading to the U.S.

