Kane Brown delivers a spectacle of hit songs with Thanksgiving halftime show

Kane Brown has shared the footage from his stadium-worthy halftime performance at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game.

Last week, Kane led the annual tradition from the AT&T Stadium in Dallas where the Washington Football Team defeated the Cowboys, with Kane utilizing the stadium as his stage.

Accompanied by a socially distanced orchestra with the musicians wearing masks while spaced out on the field, Kane opened his set with a cinematic rendition of his hit single, “Heaven,” followed by the unifying “Worldwide Beautiful.”

The spectacle continued with an appearance by the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders who performed a routine as Kane sang “Be Like That,” his pop hit featuring Khalid and Swae Lee, which led into the rollicking “Lose It.”

After holding his own on a drum solo, Kane was joined by duet partner Lauren Alaina for “What Ifs” before bringing the show to a close with an energetic performance of “One Thing Right,” complete with an EDM breakdown, pyro and fireworks that lit up the night sky. Kane stood on a scaffold stage over the parking lot where mask-wearing fans were parked drive-in style, enjoying the display.

Kane’s performance was also part of an effort to encourage viewers to donate to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

