Kane Brown hits an elite new milestone with his latest round of RIAA Platinum certifications

Matt Berinato

Kane Brown is raking in the accolades this week, bringing home a whopping nine new RIAA plaques to celebrate a variety of career milestones.

Perhaps most impressively, Kane’s breakout single, “What Ifs,” a duet with Lauren Alaina, and his subsequent hit, “Heaven,” each notched 6x platinum status, amassing one billion streams apiece. That makes Kane one of only three artists who have achieved 6x platinum or more country song certifications. The other two members of that elite club? Luke Bryan and Taylor Swift.



Other songs receiving new accolades this week are “Good as You,” “Lose It” and “One Thing Right,” Kane’s duet with Marshmello. Each of those three tracks was awarded 2x platinum certification this week, and “Be Like That,” his new collaboration with Swae Lee and Khalid, is now gold.



Kane’s new hardware comes on the heels of several other exciting certifications: He recently achieved gold status for “Cool Again,” “What’s Mine is Yours,” “Hometown” and “Thunder in the Rain.” His “Found You” went platinum, and his aching ballad, “Homesick,” went 2x platinum.



The hits likely won’t stop for Kane, whose timely and impassioned “Worldwide Beautiful” is his newest fan favorite. He dropped the music video for that song earlier this week, featuring a special appearance from his adorable baby daughter, Kingsley.

