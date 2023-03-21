Kane Brown hopes to collaborate with Shania Twain

ABC

It’s Women’s History Month, and Kane Brown is celebrating it by sharing a bit about a global country superstar who’s impacted his life.

“I feel like I say this every time, but I’m going to have to go with Shania Twain again,” Kane tells the press when asked about the ladies who have influenced him.

“My mom was a huge fan of hers, so I’ve grown up listening to all her music and I actually met her one time and I talked about doing a song with her,” he recalls. “So, it’d be cool if we got to do it. But yeah, she influenced me the most as a female.”

Of course, Kane’s also influenced by the women in his family, particularly his “Thank God” duet partner and wife Katelyn Brown and their daughter, Kingsley.

“Another woman that’s had a huge impact on my life, well there’s two, my wife Katelyn and my beautiful little baby girl, Kingsley,” Kane says.

Kane is currently touring the country with Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LoCash on his Drunk or Dreaming Tour. His latest album is 2022’s Different Man, which features the number one hits “Thank God,” “Like I Love Country Music” and “One Mississippi,” as well as his next single, “Bury Me in Georgia.”

