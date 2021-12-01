Kane Brown is co-hosting this year’s ‘A Home for the Holidays,’ spotlighting stories of foster care and adoption

ABC

Kane Brown was just announced as a co-host for seasonal television special A Home for the Holidays. He’s sharing the gig with Justin Bieber, Alessia Cara and Darren Criss.

Featuring performances from a number of different artists and recorded at The Grove in Los Angeles, A Home for the Holidays spotlights uplifting stories of American children who were adopted from foster care.

For his segment of the show, Kane will introduce and perform for the Rodriguez family, including a young girl named Marjorie, who was placed in foster care as a toddler and lived in six different homes by the age of five. After finally finding a home with Jerry and Celine Rodriguez, Marjorie finally found her forever family — and now, they’re just hoping to make the adoption official.

Home for the Holidays will air on December 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.