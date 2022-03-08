Kane Brown is dropping hints about his new album

ABC

Kane Brown is dropping all sorts of knowledge about his upcoming album.

During a recent Twitter Q&A with fans, Kane shared some insight into his next album that sounds like it’ll be arriving sooner rather than later.

The hitmaker revealed that he finished recording the songs for the album a couple weeks ago and it’s currently in the mixing process and is about to be sent off to get hard copies made. “Just waiting for the label to wrap up the album,” he confirms.

Kane also dropped the title of two tracks, “Give Me a Go Around” and “Drunk Dreaming,” the latter of which he describes as “a feel-good beach song that I do not have in my catalog.”

“They’re all my babies,” he describes of the songs. “I will say this album, I’ve been very picky though with lyrics, so picky that I would [have] held my album even longer if I didn’t love you guys.”

The singer notes that while he’s “super pumped” about the new dates on his Blessed & Free Tour that kick off in May, he’s “more pumped about the album and the next tour to add a lot of the songs.”

The new project will follow Kane’s 2020 EP,Mixtape, Vol. 1.His previous studio album was 2018’s Experiment. During the ACM Awards Monday night, Kane performed his new single, “Leave You Alone,” the first track off the forthcoming project.

