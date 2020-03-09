Kane Brown is feeling "Homesick" at the top of the charts

ABC/Image Group LA

Kane Brown has found himself in a familiar place.

The country superstar has claimed the number-one spot on the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts with his song "Homesick," marking his fifth consecutive number-one single. It also completes a trio of chart-toppers off Kane's 2018 album, Experiment, alongside "Lose It" and "Good as You."

He launched this streak of number ones with his hit duet with Lauren Alaina on "What Ifs," followed by "Heaven" in 2017.

Kane's currently traveling across North America on his Worldwide Beautiful Tour. He'll make three stops in Canada before visiting the Southern and Midwestern U.S. Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane serve as support acts on the tour, which runs through May.

