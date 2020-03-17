Kane Brown is in "Heaven" with new RIAA certifications

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThe hits just keep on coming for Kane Brown.

The country superstar has received three new certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America. Kane's self-titled debut album, released in 2016, has been certified two times platinum, while his sophomore project, Experiment, is certified platinum.

Both albums topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart upon their release and have collectively spawned five number one singles including "Heaven," "Lose It" and "What Ifs," a duet with Lauren Alaina. His debut album, which features "What Ifs" and "Heaven," made him the first artist to top all five Billboard Country charts including the Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts.

Additionally, his current single "Homesick" has achieved platinum status while enjoying a two-week stay at number one on the country charts.

