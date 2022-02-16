Kane Brown + Jimmie Allen are repping country music at the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

ABC

Kane Brown and Jimmie Allen will be showing off their athletic abilities this Friday as they compete in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

They’re on opposite teams: Kane’s competing for Team Nique, coached by former pro basketball player Dominique Wilkins, while Jimmie’s on Team Walton, coached by Bill Walton.

Also stepping onto the court for the event are a host of other celebrities, including rocker Machine Gun Kelly, The Bachelor contestant Matt James, comedian Tiffany Haddish, and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.

Both Kane and Jimmie are talented amateur athletes. Kane’s said in interviews that he played basketball in high school and considered pursuing the sport on the college level, but the music business came calling instead.

Meanwhile, Jimmie recently proved his love of physical fitness during a stint on Dancing with the Stars, where he learned how to dance the tango, paso doble and more.

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will air Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The game will take place at Cleveland, Ohio’s Wolstein Center.

