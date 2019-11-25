Kane Brown looks forward to first Thanksgiving as a dad

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAKane Brown took home the title of Male Artist -- Country at the 2019 AMA Awards on Sunday night, but the upcoming holiday season might be an even sweeter time for the country star. He’s celebrating his first Thanksgiving as a dad.

Kane and his wife, Katelyn, welcomed their first child, Kingsley Rose, in late October. People reports that the new parents can’t wait to spoil their newborn daughter with gifts and family time during the holidays.

“I’m just excited to give her presents at Christmas, on birthdays...just giving her the best life,” Kane says, adding that little Kinglsey will meet some of her mom’s side of the family for the first time on Thanksgiving.

“We have [Katelyn’s] family coming and her dad hasn’t seen [Kingsley] yet or [Katelyn’s] other brothers, so they get to fly in and hang out with the baby for the first time," says Kane.

Since the birth of their daughter, both of the new parents have enjoyed family time and posted sweet moments along the way on social media. On his Instagram, Kane shared a selfie of him and Kingsley making similar faces, captioning the image “My little twin.”

“She’s starting to look more like me. I feel bad for my wife,” the singer jokes to People. “But she has her nose.”

