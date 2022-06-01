Kane Brown, Loretta Lynn + more join ‘AARP The Magazine’’s multi-generational country music cover story

ABC

Country music gets a spotlight in the upcoming June/July edition of AARP The Magazine, which features a sweeping, multi-generational lineup of the genre’s biggest acts celebrating America.

Coming just in time for Independence Day next month, the issue includes reflections from country music’s living legends — Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson, to name a few — to its younger generation of stars, including the 28-year-old Kane Brown.

In response to the prompt of what makes America great, Kane looks to the crowds he’s gotten to know all across the country. “There are so many communities across the U.S. that, while people might not have the town name memorized on a map, have been some of my favorite places to visit,” he says. “They have a pride of home and sense of community and helping and looking out for each other.”

Loretta’s response points to the freedom she feels to speak her mind. “Freedom for me was what I learned comin’ up from the holler, though I might not have known it as a young girl,” she reflects.

“It was freedom to do as you wanted,” she continues, “love as you wanted and say what you wanted, even though some people might not like it.”

The new issue of AARP The Magazine is available now; you can also find it on the publication’s website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.