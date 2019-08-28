Kane Brown + Marshmallo To Bring First EVER “Virtual Reality” Performance To ‘GMA’

Well, this is something new.
Kane Brown and DJ/producer Marshmallo will step up their Good Morning America performance in a way no one else has, virtual reality.
THIS FRIDAY: You can experience our @kanebrown and @marshmellomusic concert like never before this Friday by downloading @melodyvirtual!
LEARN MORE: https://t.co/9P0SWY6EIs#KaneBrownOnGMA #MarshmelloOnGMA pic.twitter.com/b9rKvKUUY6
— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 27, 2019
You will need the MelodyVR app to watch this first of kind of TV experience.
The two will perform this Friday morning (Aug 30) at 7AM.