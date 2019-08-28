Kane Brown + Marshmallo To Bring First EVER “Virtual Reality” Performance To ‘GMA’

Well, this is something new.

Kane Brown and DJ/producer Marshmallo will step up their Good Morning America performance in a way no one else has, virtual reality.

You will need the MelodyVR app to watch this first of kind of TV experience.

The two will perform this Friday morning (Aug 30) at 7AM.

 

 

