Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert + more get sales boosts after "ACM Presents: Our Country"

Walt Disney Television/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Several stars have seen boosts in sales following the ACM Presents: Our Country broadcast.

Billboard reports that the songs performed during the Sunday night show saw a collective 21,000 downloads in the U.S., compared to the 7,000 downloads the songs had the day before.

Two of the biggest sales jumps were rewarded to a pair of duets. Kane Brown and John Legend's new collaboration, "Last Time I Saw Sorry," saw an increase of 4,000 downloads after the broadcast, while Blake Shelton's duet with Gwen Stefani on "Nobody but You" scored 2,000 downloads.

Miranda Lambert's plaintive "Bluebird" rounds out the top three, earning 1,000 downloads.

Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum and Thomas Rhett were among the many other performers who submitted virtual performances of such songs as "Wasted Time," "Drinking Alone," "Most People Are Good," "What I'm Leaving For" and "Be a Light," respectively, from their homes for the CBS broadcast that took the place of the original ACM Awards date. The ACMs have been moved to September 16.

