Kane Brown recalls Chris Young’s impact ahead of CMA Awards performance

When Kane Brown takes the stage at the 2021 CMA Awards, it’ll be a full-circle moment for the singer who grew up emulating his duet partner, Chris Young.

Long before he was a country superstar, Kane cut his teeth posting videos of country cover songs online that ultimately went viral. He also won his high school talent show with a performance of Chris’ hit, “Gettin’ You Home.”

“I basically studied every album of his when I was in my Facebook days. I think his song was the first song that I covered because I did it at the talent show,” Kane recalls of Chris’ influence, adding that his first concert was seeing Chris open for Brad Paisley.

Kane’s growing popularity online caught the attention of Sony Music Nashville, which happens to be Chris’ record label. After the “Homesick” hitmaker was signed to the label, Kane was flown out to Chris’ show in Atlanta in the same place he first saw them.

“That’s where I met him for the first time and we’ve been friends ever since then,” Kane remarks.

Kane and Chris will perform their #1 hit, “Famous Friends,” when the CMA Awards air on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

