Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson & more to perform at Breland’s benefit concert in Nashville

Breland is calling on a few of his famous friends to support a cause close to his heart.

The “My Truck” hitmaker has organized a benefit concert for the Oasis Center that will take place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on April 12, with Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson and Mickey Guyton set to perform. Also on the bill are Lady A‘s Charles Kelley, Brittney Spencer, RaeLynn, duo Seaforth and trio Restless Road, the latter of whom are signed to Kane’s label imprint, 1021 Entertainment.

The show will raise money for the Nashville-based organization that provides services to youth, including crisis intervention and community engagement.

“Oasis Center does incredible work with youth in crisis, and their impact on the Nashville community and beyond is unmatched,” Breland reflects in a statement. “I can’t think of a better location to celebrate and raise money for this amazing organization than the Mother Church itself. Every artist I have joining me at the Ryman represents the same altruistic ideals as the Oasis Center, and I’m so excited to share the stage with them.”

The New Jersey native is currently inching his way to the top of the country charts as a featured collaborator on Dierks Bentley‘s “Beers on Me.” He’s also teamed up with Thomas Rhett on his own single, “Praise the Lord.”

