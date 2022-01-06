Kane Brown says Granger Smith inspired him to get in shape: “Every day since then, I’ve started working out”

ABC

Back in August, Kane Brown took to Instagram to share the before and after shots of a personal project he’d been working on: His fitness level.

“Scroll to see how tiny I was,” the singer wrote in the caption, putting an old picture side by side with his current, more muscular physique by way of comparison.

In a new interview with Men’s Health, Kane talks in greater depth about the moment that he decided to up his fitness game. It all started during a Fourth of July get-together with some friends, including his fellow country artists Granger Smith and RaeLynn.

Granger had been on tour with Kane in the past, and the headliner recalled how Granger would take his shirt off and toss it into the crowd. “He was just so shredded,” Kane remembered. The conversation turned to the singer’s own physique, which he and his friend thought was comparatively kind of scrawny.

“So I told them, from then on, ‘Just wait. I’m going to get ripped,’” he continues. “And every day since then, I’ve started working out.”

Kane started exercising with his security guard every morning between 9:30-11:00 a.m., six days a week. “I’ll usually take Sundays off, kind of like Chick-fil-A,” he jokes.

Now, though, the singer says he’s a work in progress, and he’s starting to reap the benefits of his hard work. Not only does he like the way he looks, but he’s also in better shape to play with his two-year-old daughter, Kingsley, and he has an easier time putting on a killer live show.

“Ask anyone who has seen my show recently; I’m literally sprinting across the stage,” Kane points out.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.