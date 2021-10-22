Kane Brown shares a sweet onstage moment with a young fan fighting cancer: “You’re so strong”

ABC

Kane Brown recently shared a special moment with the crowd during a stop on his Blessed & Free Tour, when the singer spotted a little girl named Mia in the crowd and pulled her up onstage to meet him — and the rest of the audience.

In addition to being a big fan of Kane, Mia is currently facing a cancer battle. While in the audience, she held up a sign that said “Sorry for being Xtra, help me get my cancer fighter [to] meet Kane.”

Not only did the singer meet Mia and give her a hug — he also sang his hit “Homesick” to her onstage and autographed her sign before she hopped back down into the crowd to rejoin her family.

After the show, Kane posted some snapshots of the moment on his social media. “This post is dedicated to this sweet little girl Mia,” he wrote in the caption. “You’re so strong and I know everyone in this crowd prayed for u that night.”

When he’s not on the road, Kane is typically hanging out with his own little family: The singer often shares clips and snapshots of himself hanging with his daughter, Kingsley, both on and off the road.

