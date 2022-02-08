Kane Brown shares photos from Blessed & Free Tour: “This has by far been my favorite”

ABC

Kane Brown had the time of his life on tour.

The country superstar recently wrapped up the first leg of his Blessed & Free Tour, and describes it as his “favorite” tour thus far — and he has the pictures to prove it.

On Instagram, Kane shared a gallery of photos enjoying life on the road, including he and wife Katelynsharing a kiss backstage, Kane performing on stage in front of crowds of arena-sized crowds, and special moments like signing autographs for fans and when Thomas Rhett surprising him in the middle of the show.

“I’ve been on a lot of tours, and this has by far been my favorite,” Kane describes. “Plus the wifey got to see the last show!!”

The Blessed & Free Tour launched in fall 2021 and recently wrapped with a show in Las Vegas. Kane is set to revive the tour with a handful of dates this spring, beginning with his debut stadium show in his hometown of Chattanooga, TN at Finley Stadium on May 7.

