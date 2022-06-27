Kane Brown takes on role of grand marshal for Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series

ABC

Kane Brown was the grand marshal for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series this weekend, and it appears he had a great time.

On Sunday, the country hitmaker shared a series of snaps from his racing adventure in Nashville, which started with a police escort to the Nashville Superspeedway. On Instagram Stories, Kane revealed that he wore a Dale Earnhardt shirt to the race that fellow NASCAR legend Richard Petty took the liberty of signing.

“When you wear a Dale Earnhardt shirt to the race and Richard Petty gets mad and signs it,” Kane says in the video shrugging with a laugh, adding the caption, “2 kings” with several fire emojis. He posted photo evidence of Richard signing the shirt.

The “Good As You” hitmaker also shared a video from his suite that shows the cars racing around the track as he cheers on Martin Truex Jr.

To make the day even more special, Kane invited two members of the Boys and Girls Club, an organization he’s been a longtime supporter of, to help give the command for drivers to start their engines.

