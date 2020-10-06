Kane Brown tapped as Blake Shelton's 'The Voice' advisor

Trae Patton/NBC

Kane Brown is heading to The Voice.

The “Worldwide Beautiful” singer confirmed via Twitter that that he will be the advisor for fellow country star Blake Shelton‘s team during the battle rounds of season 19.

According to MJ’s Big Blog, Blake also teased the announcement on Instagram Stories on Monday, giving his viewers two clues as to who his mentor this season will be. The first question asked: out of John Legend, Ava Max, Lauren Alaina and Maren Morris, which artist hasn’t Kane collaborated with, the answer being the “GIRL” singer.

The second clue featured a clip of Kane singing “Follow Me” by Uncle Kracker. “That’s pretty,” Blake complimented.

Kane has appeared on The Voice in the past, performing recent hits “Homesick” and “Cool Again” during seasons 17 and 18, respectively.

Season 19 of The Voice will debut on NBC on October 19.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

