Kane Brown teases “Blessed & Free” collaboration with H.E.R.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Hilton

Kane Brown just teased his new collaboration, “Blessed & Free,” with H.E.R. Kane shared a snippet of his new tune with the R&B star on social media, ahead of the tune’s September 30 release date.

This is far from Kane’s first collaboration outside of country music. He previously joined with R&B star Khalid for a remix of “Saturday Nights,” and with Khalid and Swae Lee for “Be Like That.” He also sang with John Legend on “Last Time I Say Sorry,” and had a chart-topping hit with EDM DJ Marshmello on “One Thing Right.”

Kane is currently out on his Blessed & Free Tour. He had to unexpectedly cancel a show scheduled for Saturday, September 25, in Tupelo, Mississippi, due to maintenance issues at the BancorpSouth Arena, where the concert was slated to be held.

Kane’s current single, “One Mississippi,” is sitting in the top 30 at radio.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.