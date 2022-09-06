Moriah

Kane Brown Teases “Thank God” Duet With Wife Katelyn Ahead ‘Different Man’ Album Release

We’re finally getting a teste of Kane Brown’s romantic duet with wife Katelyn, and it was worth the wait.

Before meeting Kane, Katelyn was pursuing a solo career as an R&B/pop artist, graduating from Berklee College of Music in 2019 with a degree in Music Business. The two have been hinting at a duet in the works for years, with Kane referring to her as his “secret weapon,” and it’s evident hearing her vocals alongside his. Their duet ‘Thank God’ is featured on Brown’s new album Different Man, both the track and album drop this Friday (Sept. 9).