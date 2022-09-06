Kane Brown Teases “Thank God” Duet With Wife Katelyn Ahead ‘Different Man’ Album Release

Kane and Katelyn Brown. PHOTO: AFF-USA/SHUTTERSTOCK

We’re finally getting a teste of Kane Brown’s romantic duet with wife Katelyn, and it was worth the wait.

First teaser (Thank God) with my wife Katelyn Brown ❤️ so excited 🔥releasing this Friday with my album different man!! https://t.co/AnVtGmYByV — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) September 4, 2022

Before meeting Kane, Katelyn was pursuing a solo career as an R&B/pop artist, graduating from Berklee College of Music in 2019 with a degree in Music Business. The two have been hinting at a duet in the works for years, with Kane referring to her as his “secret weapon,” and it’s evident hearing her vocals alongside his. Their duet ‘Thank God’ is featured on Brown’s new album Different Man, both the track and album drop this Friday (Sept. 9).