Kane Brown to appear on ‘A Home for the Holidays’

ABC

Kane Brown is set to perform on the 23rd annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove TV special, which shines a spotlight on adoption and foster care.

The special will profile the inspiring adoption stories of four families, including the Rodriguez family, which is adopting Marjorie, who by the time she was 5 years old had lived in six different households and been subjected to abuse. Kane will introduce the Rodriguez family for a special live adoption on air. The event is filmed at the Grove, a shopping complex in Los Angeles.

Justin Bieber, Alessia Cara and Glee star Darren Criss are also slated to perform when A Home for the Holidays at the Grove airs on CBS December 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.