Kane Brown to perform at ‘We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert’

New York City is celebrating its comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic with a major concert.

Kane Brown has been tapped as part of the expansive lineup for We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert, a multi-act event in Central Park on August 21.

The “Worldwide Beautiful” singer is the lone country act in a massive list of multi-genre acts including Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, Jimmy Fallon and more.

The event is organized by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, legendary producer Clive Davis and Live Nation.

“This is a celebration of our city, of every working family who faced incredible challenges last year and overcame. This is a celebration for you,” de Blasio says in a statement.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend the show, with 80 percent of the tickets available for free. Tickets go on sale on August 2 at 10 a.m. ET.

