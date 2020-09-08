Kane Brown to perform in pre-recorded drive-in show this month

Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Kane Brown is the next artist in line for a drive-in concert.

The cross-genre hitmaker is partnering with Encore Live for a one-night-only, never-before seen show that will air at more than 300 drive-in and outdoor theaters across the U.S. and Canada on September 26.

The venues will be working in accordance with CDC guidelines, along with state and local rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Vehicles will be spaced at least six feet apart from each other, with each vehicle allowed to bring a maximum of six people.

Staff will be wearing PPE and provide contactless ticketing and check-in onsite.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday at 12pm local time and are priced at $76 per vehicle. Early bird tickets, available until September 18, are $56 per vehicle.

Kane released his latest EP, Mixtape, Vol. 1, in August, featuring the singles “Cool Again,” “Worldwide Beautiful” and “Be Like That,” with Swae Lee and Khalid.

Kane follows in the footsteps of Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton, both of whom have presented drive-in broadcasts.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.